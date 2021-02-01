5,327 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,042. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

