552 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32,623.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $5.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.00. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,074. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $291.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.71.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

