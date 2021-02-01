590 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.58. 47,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,469. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11.

