$6.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $6.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $101.58. 56,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

