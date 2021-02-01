6,181 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Pool comprises approximately 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pool by 80.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $355.23. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,174. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.