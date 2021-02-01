64,710 Shares in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 501.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

