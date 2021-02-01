6,637 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.71. 10,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

