6,932 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

