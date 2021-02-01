7,612 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

