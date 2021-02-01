7,704 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

