$78.90 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce $78.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the highest is $94.39 million. LendingClub reported sales of $188.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $321.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $333.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.46 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $639.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

LC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. 1,283,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,046. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $390,092. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 487.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 126,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

