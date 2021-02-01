86,603 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,979,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

