882 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -113.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.