$9.00 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report sales of $9.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.89 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 million to $46.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Genasys by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genasys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

