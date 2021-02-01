9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading 7.9% Higher

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.50. 18,126,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 17,693,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

