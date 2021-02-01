$917.64 Million in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce $917.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $876.12 million to $960.00 million. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $766.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $16.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.79. 5,218,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,313. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $188.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

