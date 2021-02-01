939 Shares in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 192,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of BATS EFNL opened at $45.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

