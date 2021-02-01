A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $72.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AOS stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 47,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 556,627 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 574,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

