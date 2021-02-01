AbbVie (ABBV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $102.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.