AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $102.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

