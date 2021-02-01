Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT Raised to $425.00 at Piper Sandler

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.00.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $348.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.89. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.