Accel Wealth Management Invests $26,000 in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

FFG opened at $56.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

