Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ACOR opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.