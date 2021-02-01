AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Hits $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

