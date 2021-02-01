AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00875488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.29 or 0.04428934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020109 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,767,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,625,226 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network.

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

