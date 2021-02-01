adidas’ (ADDYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth about $151,701,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

