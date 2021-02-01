ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 10.4%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares shot up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.45. 5,031,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 4,004,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

