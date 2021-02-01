ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 5,031,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,004,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.