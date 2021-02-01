ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $10.75 price target on the security and automation business’ stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.03 on Friday. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

