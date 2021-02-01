ADTRAN (ADTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.20 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $824.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

