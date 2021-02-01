Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Lowered to $2.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.79.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.