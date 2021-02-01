Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.