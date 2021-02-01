AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $192.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 58.3% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $192,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $193.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

