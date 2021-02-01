Aeron (ARNX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94,034.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 84.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $133,981.52 and approximately $94,034.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.88 or 0.00878195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00036300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.26 or 0.04325740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019777 BTC.

ARNX is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

