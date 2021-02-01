Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Up 114.9% in January

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $115.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue lowered Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.