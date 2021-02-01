Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Update

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

