Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the December 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

