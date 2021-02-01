Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE AEM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,779. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

