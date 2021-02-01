AI Doctor (AIDOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,420.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $146,420.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00875488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.29 or 0.04428934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020109 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.