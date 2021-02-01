Aidos Kuneen Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $52.66 million and $1.44 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,729.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.96 or 0.03934064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00393280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.90 or 0.01244890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00535176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.00417356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00259391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

