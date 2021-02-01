AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Market Capitalization Hits $7.30 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $215,145.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIDUS TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.90 or 0.00875906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00051620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.67 or 0.04389015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019956 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIDUS TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIDUS TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.