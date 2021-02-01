Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the December 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Air Industries Group news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of Air Industries Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $40,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $41,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $83,878. Company insiders own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

