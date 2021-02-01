Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EADSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Airbus to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $100.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. Airbus has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $152.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

