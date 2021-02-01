Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 745,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

