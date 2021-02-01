Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,548,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 890,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKTS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,342.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,175.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

