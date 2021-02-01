Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALRS opened at $24.06 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $411.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alerus Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

