Alias Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 125.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Alias has traded up 483.6% against the dollar. One Alias coin can currently be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Alias has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $727.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00203710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010128 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003017 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Alias

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

