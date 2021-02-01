Alibaba Group (BABA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BABA stock opened at $253.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.03. The company has a market capitalization of $686.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

