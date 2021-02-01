AllianceBlock Market Capitalization Achieves $79.19 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and $3.03 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00151768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00266481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00038776 BTC.

AllianceBlock Token Profile

AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,401,633 tokens. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

