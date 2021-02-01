Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Allianz has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

